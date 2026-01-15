Small in age, big on the soccer stage Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

At just seven years old, Qali Carter is already building a résumé that most young athletes can only dream about.

A native of Lockhart, Carter has been playing soccer for an astonishing 12 seasons competing year-round with three seasons packed into a single calendar year. Despite her age, her experience, confidence and competitive edge stand out every time she steps onto the field.

Carter describes her strongest skills as dribbling and shooting, and those abilities have helped her earn recognition well beyond the local level. One of her proudest accomplishments came when she was called up by Lockhart ISD as part of a national championship run, a milestone she considers a defining moment in her young career.

Her coaches often point to another strength that makes her especially valuable during games: passing. While her individual skills can change the momentum of a match, Carter understands that soccer is a team sport, and she takes pride in setting up her teammates for success.

That team-first mindset shows up in her training habits as well. Carter practices three times a week, with a favorite routine involving rebounders to sharpen her skill moves and shooting accuracy. During games, she stays locked in with a simple but powerful motivation: wanting to be the best.

Soccer, she says, has taught her lessons that extend far beyond the field. Being a good sport and a good teammate are values she carries into everyday life. To Carter, being part of a team “feels nice,” and being a good teammate means being helpful and always having each other’s back.

This season, she has set an ambitious goal, helping her team reach 100 total goals. Her previous team finished with 89 in a single season, and Carter is determined to raise the bar even higher.

Like many young players, she draws inspiration from elite professionals such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé, studying their styles and channeling their drive. Off the field, however, Carter enjoys more relaxed pursuits, including watching YouTube, playing Fortnite, reading, listening to music, and building with LEGOs. Those close to her describe Carter as responsible, kind and nice, traits that match her reputation as a smart, respectful and hardworking young athlete. While fiercely competitive during matches, she is known for her gentle nature away from the game.

Her list of achievements already includes winning the 3v3 Live Players Showcase National Championship, and she is currently ranked as the No. 1 girl in the nation born in 2018. Balancing athletics with academics, Carter also enjoys school and remains active in her church.

For Lockhart soccer fans, Qali Carter represents more than just a rising star. She is a reminder that dedication, teamwork and character, even at a very young age, can set the foundation for something truly special.