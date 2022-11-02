Special scooter made for mother￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

It was something his mother told him during a phone call that Jay Esquivel wishes had never needed to be said.

The call was earlier this year and Jay’s mother informed him that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Many emotions were running through Jay‘s mind, and they lasted long after the phone call.

Jay and his friends, Willis Adams, Devin Stokes, and Genaro Tovar were already busy building scooters in Jay’s Lockhart garage.

Adams suggested they build a scooter supporting Jay’s mother. Jay’s girlfriend, Amy Lamber, said she had a scooter she would be willing to donate to the cause.

“So, we got a bunch of parts together, finally got it done, and wanted to bring it out here and show it,” Esquivel said during the El Leon monthly car show Saturday, this one doubling as a Trunk or Treat at Park Plaza Shops on State Park Road. “It was a group effort.”

Also, Edward Young with Reckless Customs in Dallas donated parts for the special scooter.

Esquivel recalled, “The lady that makes our seat covers said, ‘You know, it’s kind of hard to put something enjoyable onto something that’s so sad and heartbreaking, but you built this bike and it brings joy to people to see something like that.’

“It started off as a Honda Metropolitan. We put a Honda Ruckus rear end on it. We stretched it out with custom wheels, custom paint, custom bars and lights; pretty much everything on it is custom except for the front plastic pieces and the motor.”

Esquivel’s mother has already had surgery to remove the cancer and is now taking a monthly pill, which she has been told she will be doing for five consecutive years.

The purpose of the special scooter was to bring awareness, Esquivrl said.

“We wanted to try and give something back to those people who have fought cancer or are fighting it,” Esquivel said. “It’s not just for breast cancer awareness, but for all cancer. We wanted to let people know that there are people out here who care about you and want to do something, maybe put a smile on people’s faces.”

Esquivel’s mother has seen pictures of the scooter and sent him the following text: “Oh my gosh, Jason. I love it. I’m crying. Thank you so much.”