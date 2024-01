SpongeBob the Musical set for LHS Share:







Lockhart High School Theatre presents SpongeBob the Musical Jan. 18-20 and 25-27 at 7 p.m. each night at the Gerry Ohlendorf Performing Arts Center.

This is based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg and the book by Kyle Jarrow.

Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults. Kids 5-and-under are free, as well as LISD employees with their ID.