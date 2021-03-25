SPORTS BRIEFS: Baseball opens district play with two wins, softball team pushes win streak to six Share:







10-8-1, 2-0) opened up district play on the road on Monday by scoring 37 total runs in a doubleheader against the Travis Rebels.

The Lions pitched a pair of shutouts against Travis, getting off to a strong start with a 22-0 win and closing the doubleheader with a 15-0 victory.

In the 22-0 district opener, pitcher Ivan Gonzales didn’t allow a single run, throwing a complete game that ended in the third inning due to the mercy rule. Gonzales allowed one hit, struck out six batters and allowed no walks.

Lockhart surged ahead to an insurmountable lead in the second inning, scoring 14 unanswered runs. Jackie Edwards Jr. led the attack, going 3-for-3 with 4 RBI.

The Lions amassed 13 hits, with Nick Ogeda, Derek Gannon, Rene Delgadillo and Gio Roque each recording multiple hits for Lockhart.

In Game 2 of the doubleheader, the Lions’ attack continued with an 11-run fourth inning that put the game out of reach. The inning featured triples by Edwards and Jacob Whisenant, doubles by Rene Delgadillo and Jacob Contreras, and singles by James Magallanez and Gavin Gomez.

Derek Gannon got the win for Lockhart, allowing one hit and striking out six over three innings. Landon Hernandez came on in the fourth inning and threw two innings in relief.

SOFTBALL: Lady Lions’ perfect season continues

The Lady Lions remained undefeated in district play headed into Tuesday night’s conference game against Anderson, which was completed before press time.

On Monday, the Lady Lions defeated Northeast Early College 18-0. Leah Herrera pitched two innings and Katelyn Espinoza pitched the final inning in the three-inning mercy-rule game. The two hurlers combined to allow no runs, no hits and strike out seven batters, with Herrera earning five of those strikeouts.

Leading hitters for the Lady Lions included Tamar Reyna (2-for-2, 3 RBI), Zoe Pompa (2-for-2, 1 RBI), McKenzie Mendoza (2-for-2), Cecelia Tull (2-for-2, 2 RBI), Herrera (2-for-3, 1 RBI) and Ava Vega (1 for 1, 2 RBI, 2 BB).