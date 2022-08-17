Steep Cats ready for Grateful Dead tribute tradition￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Hoping to start a tradition in Lockhart, the Steep Cats will be playing their Grateful Dead tribute music on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 8-10 p.m. at Pocket Park on the north side of Little Trouble on North Main Street.

Will Rhodes, who plays in the Steep Cats, hopes the Grateful Dead Night will be a monthly event.

“There’ll be nothing cooler than having a monthly Grateful Dead Night in Pocket Park and trying to make it a tradition,” Rhodes said. “The Steep Cats is a Keith Richards reference, but we’re calling this Steep Cats Under the Stars in reference to Jerry Garcia.”

The band will play two sets and alcohol will be served courtesy Little Trouble. The cover is $5 for the event. The event is organized by Rhodes and Alex Worthington of Little Trouble. Rhodes thanked Pocket Park businesses Lone Star Workshop, Nightbirds, Rollfast, Ranchwear and Bike Repair, and Jennifer Lindbergh Photography for giving their permission for the event.

The Steep Cats have already opened for Sturgill Simpson and The Strokes and have performed at Austin City Limits. The band does the annual Dolly Parton night and backs up about 20 Austin artists.

The Steep Cats consists of Nathaniel Klugman on keys, Zac Bryant bass, Will Rhodes on guitar, Andrew

Andrew Gerfers on drums and Mark Creaney on guitar.

Creaney is a guitarist for Shinyribs, while Bryant plays for Blue Oyster Cult, and Gerfers for Stone Wheels.

“Mark and I know about 60 Grateful Dead tunes,” Rhodes said.

Pocket Park sits about 80.