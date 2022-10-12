Tammi Fest full of fun in Martindale￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Terri Hendrix, executive director of Own Your Own Universe (OUOY) and host of Tammi Fest in Martindale, said last weekend’s event fulfilled its mission.

“It was everything I hoped it would be,” Hendrix said.

Tammi Fest is named in honor of Hendrix’s late sister.

“The entire community was involved, folks of all ages danced, laughed, and the music and message lifted hearts and spirits,” said Hendrix, who said the three-day music-based event benefitted people with disabilities while allowing all to see the healing powers of music, dance, and art. “It took a small village to pull it off, but the City of Martindale, Creeksouth Farms, Martindale Cafe, Cody’s Restaurant, Palmer’s Restaurant, Quinton & Martindale Schoolhouse, Carlton Carl, JoAnna Gilland with Bluebonnet Electric, the Lockhart Post-Register and its readers, and our amazing volunteers at Own Your Own Universe created a weekend of great memories to last a lifetime.”

For more information, visit ownyourownuniverse.org.