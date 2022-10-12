Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


Hometown

Tammi Fest full of fun in Martindale￼

Local News
0
Share:

By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Terri Hendrix, executive director of Own Your Own Universe (OUOY) and host of Tammi Fest in Martindale, said last weekend’s event fulfilled its mission.

“It was everything I hoped it would be,” Hendrix said.

Tammi Fest is named in honor of Hendrix’s late sister.

“The entire community was involved, folks of all ages danced, laughed, and the music and message lifted hearts and spirits,” said Hendrix, who said the three-day music-based event benefitted people with disabilities while allowing all to see the healing powers of music, dance, and art. “It took a small village to pull it off, but the City of Martindale, Creeksouth Farms, Martindale Cafe, Cody’s Restaurant, Palmer’s Restaurant, Quinton & Martindale Schoolhouse, Carlton Carl, JoAnna Gilland with Bluebonnet Electric, the Lockhart Post-Register and its readers, and our amazing volunteers at Own Your Own Universe created a weekend of great memories to last a lifetime.”

For more information, visit ownyourownuniverse.org.

Share:
Previous Article

Fabulous First Friday

Next Article

Lady Lions to host ‘loaded’ district￼

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ABOUT US - ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION