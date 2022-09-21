UPDATE: 4th suspect arrested in connection with daycare investigation Share:







City of Lockhart

As part of an ongoing investigation, Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Lockhart Police Department arrested three individuals in connection to an incident that occurred at the Children’s Center of Lockhart, also known locally as Connie’s Kidz. On Wednesday, the LPD announced a fourth suspect was arrested Tuesday night on the charge tampering with a witness — a felony — in the case.

On Tuesday, a 13-year-old male was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Due to the suspect being under the age of 18, his name will not be released to the public.

Connie Mendoza was arrested for tampering with a witness, obstruction, and failure to make a child abuse report with intent to conceal.

Christine Amaya was arrested for failure to make a child abuse report with intent to conceal.

On Tuesday night, the fourth arrest was of Rafael Santa Maria.

Due to the nature of their criminal charges, all individuals could face jail time.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has been cooperating with law enforcement for the duration of the investigation. The daycare also remains closed.

Even with these arrests, the investigation remains active. No additional details will be released at this time.