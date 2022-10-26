Verastegui appointed to vacant Constable post￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

The recent passing of Victor “Smitty” Terrell left more than a vacant Constable Precinct 1 vacancy in Caldwell County, but the position needed to be filled.

Clemente Verastegui was voted into the office as Constable Precinct 1 by Caldwell County Commissioners on Tuesday morning by a 3-1 vote.

“The loss of Smitty Terrell meant the loss of one of the most beloved people the county had ever known.,” said Commissioner B.J. Westmoreland. “This is not an easy decision for myself and we do not take it lightly.”

After the vote, Verastegui, he was promptly sworn into office.

In other business:

Hector Rangel, Caldwell County Chief of Emergency Management, gave a storm update. “Around 10 p.m. on Monday, there were high winds but no tornadoes in the area,” Rangel said. “There were some straight-line winds.”

Rangel said that while the rain was appreciated, the county’s danger of fire was still “up there” and “we are experiencing high winds.”

Rangel recommended keeping the burn ban on “until we get some decent rain in the county.”

His request was approved.

Caldwell County Grants Assistant Reagan McLaeran has submitted her resignation effective Oct. 31.

There was a presentation for Tomahawk subdivision, 242 acres near Highway 21 and FM 1854 in western Caldwell County near Mustang Ridge. There are plans for 800 residential lots, mostly single-family with some multi-family units on 150 acres.

The final plat for Lockhart Acres, with 16 lots on 87.9 acres, on Old McMahon Road was approved.

The final plat for Meadowview Estates, 19 lots on 55.337 acres, reduced from its original plan of 45 lots, was also approved.

Finally, Sandy Creek Road subdivision with eight lots on 27.4 acres, had its preliminary plat approved.

Construction has begun on Biggs Road. Concrete will begin being poured on Monday.