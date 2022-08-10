Volleyball Lions impressive in preseason￼ Share:







From staff reports

New Lockhart High School Head Volleyball Coach Shelly Herzog has had her team scrimmage four times already before the season opened Tuesday evening at Pflugerville Connally.

LHS has faced Elgin, Wimberley, Marble Falls, and San Marcos in scrimmages to start its season.

According to Herzog, the LHS freshmen and junior varsity Lions came out strong, “making their skills known and playing stead. The level of play was great despite only having two team practices following the three days of tryouts.”

In varsity action, Herzog said her Lady Lions “met their competition head-on with a tenacity that showed what they were capable of. Amongst the teams, some tremendous plays were made, skillful saves, and all-around hustle brought to the court over the past few days. These young ladies have set a strong platform of what to expect this season, and our coaching staff could not be more proud.”

LHS plays a Sub-Varsity Tournament at Bastrop on Wednesday and the Lions play in a Varsity Tournament at Wimberly on Thursday and Friday.

Lockhart’s first home volleyball match of the regular season will be Tuesday, Aug. 16 vs. Buda Johnson. The freshmen and JV squads will begin at 5:30 p.m., while the varsity starts at 6:30 p.m.

LHS Schedule

(Freshmen and JV game starting times listed first, followed by Varsity)

August

9 – at Pflugerville Connally (5:30, 6:30)

10 – Sub-Varsity Tournament at Bastrop

11-12 – Varsity Tournament at Wimberley

16 – Buda Johnson at LHS, (5:30, 6:30)

18-20 – Varsity Tournament at Bastrop

23 – at Elgin, (5:30, 6:30)

25-27 – Varsity Tournament at San Marcos

30 – Victoria East at LHS, 5 and 6 p.m.)

September

1 and 3 – Sub-Varsity Tournament at Austin McCallum

6 – at San Marcos, (5:30, 6:30)

9 – Leander at LHS, (5:30, 6:30)

13 – at Leander Rouse, (5:30, 6:30)

16 — At Hays, (5:30, 6:30)

20 – Leander Glenn at LHS, (5:30, 6:30)

23 – Kyle Lehman at LHS: Homecoming, (5:30, 6:30)

27 – Cedar Park at LHS, (5:30, 6:30)

30 – at Liberty Hill, (5:30, 6:30)

October

4 – at Leander, (5:30, 6:30)

7 – Leander Rouse at LHS, (5:30, 6:30)

11 – Hays at LHS, (5:30, 6:30)

14 – at Leander Glenn, (5:30, 6:30)

18 – at Kyle Lehman, (5:30, 6:30)

21 – at Cedar Park, (5:30, 6:30)

25 – Liberty Hill at LHS, (5:30, 6:30)