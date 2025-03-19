What does ‘let your glory fall’ mean? Share:







By William F. Holland Jr.

DD., C.ED.D.

Some Christians might think this is a silly question because asking for God’s glory to fall is such a popular phrase in church environments. Since we notice entire congregations singing about it in their worship services, we assume that everyone knows what it means, right? It depends on the depth of an individual’s knowledge and personal experiences.

We realize we are all still learning and growing in our understanding of God and the Christian’s narrow path, and I believe this is a topic that is worth taking a closer look.

I’ve had the privilege of leading worship throughout my adult life, and since worship is such an important part of our relationship with God, I take it very seriously. I pray and ask the Holy Spirit to inspire me when selecting songs and believe just as pastors seek direction with their messages that God can reveal how He wants to touch His people.

To me, church is not just a place we gather just because it’s Sunday, but it’s a holy and special opportunity where God’s people can see the demonstration of God’s glory.

Our worship music includes the deepest expression of adoration to God and this is wonderful, and let us never come to the place where the words become mundane and boring. It’s seldom mentioned, but the level of what the Lord demonstrates in churches and how much of a blessing we receive is based on the attitude of the individual. If a person comes to church with a heavy heart, bombarded with stress and worries from their job, finances, health, family, or relationship problems, these distractions will prevent them from absorbing the personal awareness of His presence and His miracle power to deliver and heal. How can we receive or be used without faith or expectation?

I’ve experienced this myself and whether on stage where I’m dialed into God’s presence, or seeking the Lord in the audience, it takes a lot of concentration to stay focused on Jesus. We often forget that God may not be pouring out His Spirit because the majority of the congregation is struggling with sin issues which in turn causes us to avoid sincerely crying out for Him to flood the atmosphere with His glory.

Another reason that will hinder a service and cause it to be nothing more than a religious ritual is placing an emphasis on a traditional program instead of allowing God to manifest His will in the meeting.

Just as a farmer plows the ground before he sows the seed, we have the responsibility to pray for discernment and sensitivity before we enter the sanctuary to be prepared for what the Lord wants to do. When you have time, look at the lyrics of songs such as, Revelation Song, I Am Not My Own, I Love Your Presence, You Are My King, I Surrender All, and Living Sacrifice. These are amazing examples of the seriousness of what we are promising and asking of God. These are vows we are making and if we are not even thinking about what we are saying it’s only a religious facade.

When we sing, Let your glory fall upon us, we are saying our lives are pure and holy and we are ready to do whatever it takes to please Him. It’s not just religious jargon. Remember when the high priest would enter into the holy of holies, they would tie a rope around his ankle in case he was not sincere and he would die and they would pull his body out.

Have we considered that God wants His people to enter into His sanctuary with this same reverential fear? He has not changed and still requires this same attitude of respect at all times.

You see it’s easy to sing songs and listen to devotions, but do we mean what we are singing and are we going to follow and obey the instructions from those who help teach us? Our lukewarmness enjoys the comforts and security of a predictable gathering but becomes uneasy and apprehensive when God shows up. Are we hiding from Him?

The next time we sing songs like, Set A Fire, Holy Spirit You Are Welcome, Break Every Chain, and Show Me Your Glory, let us realize this is our testimony and approach these declarations with the same humility and brokenness as when we receive holy communion. I’m sure it will help transform and renew our minds and create a stronger awareness of His presence more than ever.

Dr. Holland is a licensed minister, chaplain, and author. Read more about the Christian life at billyhollandministries.com.