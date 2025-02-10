William Lee Schulze Share:







June 29, 1954-January 28, 2025

William Lee Schulze of Niederwald passed away on Tuesday, January 28 at the age of 70.

Born in Buda on June 29, 1954, he was the son of the late Alvin Gus Schulze and Ruby Mae Wagner.

As a child Billy developed an early love for bowling when he and his brothers earned jobs setting pins at the Rogers Ranch Bowling Club. He would later become a member for over 50 years. Billy graduated from Jack C. Hays High School and started in the electric trade at 18 years old. He went on to work for Fox Electric Services where he became a Journeyman Electrician and worked for a little over 40 years before retiring.

Billy was an avid hunter, fisherman, and birdwatcher. For many years he and a group of Buddy’s had a hunting lease in Mason, TX where they enjoyed spending time. He was a fierce Houston Texans fan and a competitive force in Dominoes.

He is remembered as a caring and lighthearted man who took many under his wing. Many will remember him as a jokester who delighted in pulling little jokes on his loved ones whenever possible. Billy was an adoring grandfather to his two granddaughters and a wonderful Opa. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by two daughters; Amanda (Mandie) Molnoskey and her husband Wade of Gonzales and Jessica Schulze-Bellamy and her husband Eric of McQueeney; his son Nathan Schulze and his partner Tarra of Bastrop; his brother Ernest Schulze and his wife Angie of Buda; sister-in-law Debbie Schulze of Marquette, KS; two granddaughters Libby Molnoskey and Everleigh White, and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, William John Schulze, brother Wayne Schulze, and niece Misty Schulze.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Rogers Ranch Bowling Club. Please make checks payable to Randy Schaefer and mail checks to 4640 Schuelke Rd., Niederwald, TX 78640.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15th from 9:00am-10:00am at McCurdy Funeral Home. Memorial Service will follow at 10:00am. Burial to follow at Niederwald Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited. Guestbook at mccurdyfuneralhome.com.