A Dickens Christmas hits Lockhart this weekend

LPR staff report



The Friends of the Dr. Eugene Clark Library, the City of Lockhart and the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to recreate the enchanting world of Charles Dickens’ 19th century England on Friday and Saturday in downtown Lockhart.

This year’s event, which will be free and open to the public, will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday with the Dickens Night Parade, set to take off on its route from Market Street near City Hall.

According to Director of Library Services Bertha Martinez, this will be the 30th year A Dickens Christmas will grace the city to help thwart any early cases of the holiday humbugs.

“It’s something we host every year to let the community know the library is here for them,” said Martinez, calling the event an annual gift to the community from the library. “This is a wonderful event for us to get together and celebrate.”

Martinez noted the event transforms the downtown area into an enchanting Christmas of yesteryear, with plenty of guests and activities to keep residents entertained, including a life size snow globe to take photos in, magicians, jugglers, a master falconer, choirs and musicians.

The streets will be full of vendors, she said, with many of the guests dressed up in their finest Victorian attire.

According to Martinez, the parade will feature lighted floats, decorated vehicles and costumed performers. The parade will leave city hall at 7 p.m. from Market Street, loop around the square, and conclude in front of the Dr. Eugene Clark Library.

The Dickens Night Parade also falls on First Friday, officials said, so downtown businesses will remain open late for holiday shopping.

The event will wrap up on Saturday at 7 p.m. with the lighting of the Yule Log in front of the library.

Martinez noted this year’s event is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Donnie R. Wilson, who served city as a volunteer at the First United Methodist Church, the Caldwell County Christian Ministries Food Pantry, Habitat for Humanity, the Friends of the Dr. Eugene Clark Library and many more organizations.

“She was a very wonderful person, very active,” said Martinez. “She was always a go-getter and always wanted to help.”



The full schedule of events is as follows:



Friday, Dec. 6



6 p.m.: Vendors Tents Open

7 p.m. Evening Lighted Parade



Saturday, Dec. 7



9 a.m.: Vendors tents open; Franko the Ice Man; Children’s Arts and Crafts

9:30 a.m.: Navarro Elementary Choir

10 a.m.: Clear Fork Elementary Choir; Kiddie Express Train; Father Christmas arrives; Caricaturist Chuck Bryan begins drawing; Face painting by Carrie Smith begins

10:30 a.m.: Alma Brewer Strawn Choir

11 a.m.: Silver Thistle Pipes & Drums; Maverick horseback riding/pony rides; Hay rides from the Decotah Dream Team

11:30 a.m.: Ballet Folklorico Tonzantzin

Noon: Mariachi Cielo Azul; photo booth (Norma Acosta); pedicab service begins

1 p.m.: Birds of prey show (Last Chance Forever); street juggling (Jack Byrd); life size snow globe

2 p.m.: Storytelling (Mr. Johnny Productions); Fry’s Fun Farm Petting Zoo

3 p.m.: Strait Ahead Band; Austin Reptile Show

4 p.m.: Plum Creek Elementary Choir

4:30 p.m.: Junction Band

5:30 p.m.: Lockhart Lionettes & Legacies

6 p.m.: Lockhart Jr. High School Choir

6:30 p.m.: Lockhart High School Choir

7 p.m.: Lighting of the Yule Log