Anita Gutierrez Valdez Share:







It is with a heavy heart that our mother, Anita Valdez passed away on December 30, 2020 in Kyle. She was welcomed into the gates of Heaven by her husband Gilbert Sr. and 2 sons Gilbert Jr and Richard who passed just months before her. Anita was 77 years of age.

Anita Gutierrez Valdez was born in Lockhart, Texas on March 29, 1943 to parents Benancio R. and Rosa Hernandez Gutierrez. She married Gilbert Y. Valdez, Sr. and from this union 5 children were born. A clear example of Anita‘s dedication to others and her family included her working as a housekeeper for the same family over 40 years. Anita was a strong Christian who believed in her faith and welcomed everyone with open arms and love.

Anita is preceded in death by her parents Benancio and Rosa Gutierrez, her husband Gilbert Sr., 2 sons, Gilbert Jr. and Richard Valdez along with several brothers and sisters. She leaves behind many to mourn her presence and love including her children: Rita Valdez (Michael), Ronnie Valdez (Eunice) and Gabriel Valdez (Veronica); grandchildren, Gilbert-Joe, Saniya, Noah, Briana, Randon, Kimberly, Brian, Kelsey, Samuel, Jon, Leticia and Adrian and 14 great grandkids along with 4 sisters Augustina Silva, Adelina Ygancio, Sylvia Guerrero, Sophie Rodriguez and 1 brother Benancio Gutierrez Jr. and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Arthur Gutierrez, Joey Rodriguez, Jeffery H. Gutierrez, Marty Reyes, Randon Romero Jr. and Brian Valdez. Honorary pallbearers are Gilbert Joe, Saniya, and Noah Mojica and Samuel Valdez.

A visitation was held on Sunday, January 10, 2021 from 12-9 PM with a prayer service at 7 pm at McCurdy Funeral Home. A funeral service was at 10 am, Monday, January 11th also at McCurdy Funeral Home with the burial following at the Lockhart City Cemetery.