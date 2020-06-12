Arrest made in Caldwell County double homicide Share:







LPR staff report

An arrest was made regarding a double homicide shooting that occurred Tuesday evening near the 4400 block of Tenny Creek Road near Tilmon, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office officials said Thursday.

Sheriff’s office Public Information Officer William Miller confirmed 34-year-old Bryan Haynes was arrested at a residence in Bastrop County with the assistance of the Texas Rangers, U.S. Marshall Services, The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office and the Austin Police Department.

Haynes has been charged with capital murder. His bond is set at $500,000. Officials said Haynes is currently the only suspect in the case.

On Tuesday, 18-year-old Klayton Manning and a juvenile male relative were found deceased after deputies received a call reporting two subjects down in the area.

Milled said deputies located a Polaris side-by-side utility vehicle on scene, noting it appeared the victims had been driving it down the roadway when they encountered the shooter or shooters.

The case still being investigated by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department.

If you have any information regarding the case, contact Detective Jeff Ferry at 512-348-8695 or jferry@caldwellcosheriff.com.