Bessie Lavern Winn

On January 13, 1940 Bessie Lavern Hart was born to Fritz and Leora Hart in Austin, Texas. Bessie was the youngest of seven children. She accepted Christ at a young age at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church under the leadership of J.J. Dixon. Bessie attended school in Austin, Texas and thereafter began to live a full life.

In 1954 Bessie married Alton Sam Cyphers and to this union five children were born:

Alton Jr., Stanley, Craig, Angela, Fritz, and Honorary daughter (Grand-daughter) Chaka Hill. Bessie loved her children dearly and fought through the pain of losing two of them: Angela and Fritz. And to see her through it all, one sister remains, Lois Clark.

As a young woman, Bessie worked at the Bergstrom Air Force NCO club for many years. After that she continued a career in home-health care where she worked for the Wilson family. Given her love for people, this was a job she truly enjoyed and retired from.

Bessie leaves to cherish her precious memories seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren: Samuel, Lauren, and Siyah.

Family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. John’s Baptist Church in Dale, with services following at 12:00 pm. Interment to follow at Lockhart City Cemetery.

“Our Sweet Angel “

By Niesha Mackey

Read by Summer Benford

You showed us how to live life to the fullest.

To love and care for others with no limit,

Travel the world with grace,

And let it be known,

This Queen will never be replaced.

U mess with her kids or grandkids, She sure didn’t mind catching a case!

She Loved Fashion and Styling as she would say…

“I was sharper than Dick when Hattie died

And, if you love me give me my flowers while I’m alive.

And, I’m going to need them red cowboy boots in a size 9.”

Gran you were AMAZING and TRUE, and

One thing about it, we’re sure gonna miss you.

We will forever keep your memory alive.

But on February first, with you, a piece of us died.

Gran we Love you and we were truly blessed to have you.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main, Lockhart, Texas.

