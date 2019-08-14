Bonita (Bonnie) Jimenez Share:







Bonita (Bonnie) Jimenez, of Chicago, Illinois, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 17, 2018, after a short battle with cancer. She was born on November 5, 1934 in Lockhart Texas. She is preceded in death by her father Julio Jimenez, her mother Consuelo Jimenez, sister Julia Jimenez and brother’s Julio Jimenez II and Samuel Jimenez. Bonita is survived by her daughter Jamie Jimenez from Chicago, Illinois, and her sister’s Dora Rodriguez of McAllen Texas and Consuelo Alvarado and husband Emilio of Bloomington California. Bonita is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bonita graduated from Lockhart High School class of 1955. She left shortly after graduation to find adventure in Chicago Illinois where she lived most of her life. Bonita was a loving free spirit, a vivacious reader and was the happiest when surrounded by family and friends. After retiring, Bonita spent her time between Chicago and Lockhart where she enjoyed spending time tracing family history, gardening and embracing life to the fullest.

A celebration of life and love will be held at St. Marys cemetery under the Palladium on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:30 am.

