While surrounded by all the love you can imagine and in the comfort of his wife’s embrace, Brandon Tippie took his last breath on earth at 12:36 a.m. on July 7, 2019. We firmly believe that at 12:37 a.m. his next breath was full of the sweet, fragrant air of Heaven as he stood before the throne of Jesus.

Brandon was a believer first, accepting Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized at Mineral Springs Baptist Church in 1982 at the age of 9. He has always been strong in his faith and is currently a member of Prairie Lea Baptist Church. Second only to Jesus, was his devotion to his family, his loving wife and children. Brandon married the love of his life, Helen M. Tippie, on April 22, 2005. Together they had two beautiful children and also shared the love for each other’s children from prior marriages.

Brandon was born in San Marcos, Texas on June 23, 1973 to Sharan “Barber” and Harold Allen Tippie. He spent his early childhood in Fentress, Texas before moving to West Texas with his father. Years later he returned to Central Texas and graduated from Prairie Lea School in 1992.

Brandon loved the outdoors and found great joy in the sport of hunting and most recently, fishing. His love of the outdoors led him to become a den leader of the Cub Scouts Pack 109, Webelo’s. He fondly remembered his favorite hunting trip of all time, with his brother, Jess Tippie, in New Mexico. Brandon firmly believed that kids needed to be active outdoors, hence the reason he was instrumental in starting the Lockhart Fighting Lions Football and Cheer Program in which he served as vice president.

Brandon was a Jailor for Bastrop County before he attended the electrical apprenticeship program through IBEW Local 520 where he became a licensed electrician. He was employed by Bay & Associates, Inc. out of Austin, Texas where he ended his career as a designer.

While his presence will be greatly missed by those who knew him and loved him, we have comfort in knowing he breathes easily and now looks into the face of Jesus.

Brandon is survived by his wife, Helen M. Tippie, and all of their children: Leon L. Everetts V, Jessica Rose Gutierrez and her husband, Mauricio, all of Lockhart, Jessica Nicole Tippie of LaGrange, their two children together, Karoline Grace Tippie and Jacob Andrew Tippie, both of Lockhart; his mother: Sharan “Barber” Smith of Fentress; his stepfather: Nathaniel Smith of San Marcos; brothers: Jessie Allan Tippie and wife, Amy, of Cedar Creek, Dustin Fehr of Luling, Ronnie Jones and wife, Merranda, of Kyle; sister: Charla Fehr of Abilene; and the two little children that stole his heart and had him wrapped around their fingers, his precious granddaughters: Mia Rose and Sadie Marie Gutierrez of Lockhart; his mother-in-law: Barbara J. Charriez of Lockhart; stepmother: Penni Moore and husband, Eddie, of Silver; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and brothers and sisters in-law. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Allen Tippie.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and deep appreciation for the outpouring of love, kindness, generosity and support shown during this difficult time. We are especially grateful to Bay & Associates, Inc., the Goerlitz, Fidler, Davis, Crabill, Haley, Densman and Frey families, Catherine Roland, as well as Mineral Springs and Prairie Lea Baptist Churches for their generosity, unwavering support, and insurmountable love shown to us during this difficult time.

A special thank you to the medical team of: Dr. Kalpesh Patel, Craig Price, PAC, Dr. Sonia Yousuf and University Health Hospital – Transplant team, San Antonio, for the compassionate care given to Brandon throughout his illness and to the Lockhart Fighting Lions for the bond of brotherhood you extended to Brandon throughout.

Services: A visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6:30-8:00 PM at McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan Street, Lockhart. The Funeral will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Mineral Springs Baptist Church, 1386 Mineral Springs Rd., Lockhart.

The family requests that memorial donations in Brandon’s honor be made payable to: The Lockhart Fighting Lions, 800 Travis Street, Lockhart, Texas 78644. https://lockhartfightinglions.squadfusion.com/res/5c7cae7aed1f901ef2b2eb5e

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home 105 E. Pecan St. Lockhart, Tx 78644, www.mccurdyfurneralhome.com

