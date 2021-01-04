Carmen G. Parra Share:







Carmen G. Parra, a longtime resident of Lockhart, Texas was called by our Lord to her eternal resting place on December 29, 2020. She was 82 years old.

Carmen was born on June 6, 1938, in Martindale, TX to Andres and Maria Gallegos.

Carmen was very well known for being the “Life of The Party” anywhere she was. She loved to have fun and was always laughing and joking around. She loved to go to dances whether they were weddings, quinceaneras , or anniversaries. She also loved to cook for her family and even more as the family grew larger. She was well known to the family for her delicious “ Mole” and “Patties with Gravy”. She also enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play sports throughout her life. Family was important to Carmen and would always find ways to help out her growing family whether it be cooking, babysitting or hosting parties/BBQs at her home.

Carmen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jesse”Chuy” Parra Sr.; parents Andres and Maria Gallegos; sister Tillie Parra.

Carmen is survived by her two sons, Stephen (Bertha) Parra and Jesse ”JP” Parra Jr.; sisters Estella Zapata, Mary Lou Galvan and Lupe Rivas. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Adrianna, Khristyn, Monica, Audrey, Nikolas, Gabriela, Cash and Livi; great-grandchildren Mya, Michael, Giovanna and Aaliyah.

The family would like to give a big thanks to the staff of Parkview Nursing and Rehab for the outstanding care Carmen received while residing there. Even being diagnosed with dementia, Carmen was able to make fiends and bring her brand of “Life of The Party” to the staff and residents there.

A visitation service was held on Tuesday January 5th, 2021 at 5PM to 9:00PM with the recitation of the Rosary at 7PM. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday January, 6, 2021 at 10Am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas.