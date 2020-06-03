Carrol James “Jim” Roach Share:







Carrol James “Jim” Roach went home to be with his Heavenly Father on May 27, 2020 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Jim was born on November 14, 1939 to R.J. & Oleta (Schmidt) Roach in Buda, Texas. Jim married Doris Buehring on March 10, 1966 and a few years later they moved to Uhland, Texas, where Jim started his welding business. He operated Uhland Welding for over 40 years.

Jim and Doris raised their children, Gregory and Jeanine, in Uhland and lived there until their retirement years called them to Niederwald, Texas. Jim still welded occasionally but he truly enjoyed spending his retirement with family, conversing with friends and neighbors and watching NASCAR. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He took a great amount of pride in teaching his two grandsons how to weld.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents and his older sister Betty Braune. He is survived by his wife Doris; son, Gregory; daughter, Jeanine Dailey and husband Brian; sisters, Mary Jo Crawford and Phyllis Patterson; 5 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial remembering Jim will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:00am, Lockhart City Cemetery Pavilion, Lockhart, Texas.

Memorials in Jim’s name, may be made to the Brushwood Cowboy Church, 1700 N. FM 1626, Buda, Texas 78610.

Registration book at McCurdy Funeral Home, Lockhart, Texas.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Charles Lawrence and Dr. Jason Smith for the exceptional care that they provided.

