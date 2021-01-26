Miguel Alonzo, Jr. Share:







Miguel Alonzo, Jr. a loving husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather, and friend to all, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, January 23, 2021. Miguel was born in Caldwell County, Texas on November 21, 1922, to the late Pioqunita and Miguel Alonzo Sr.

Miguel would often mention how much he enjoyed this one-room rural education and the many lifetime friends made while in school. Like many other students during the mid-thirties, he left the classroom to help on the farm. And yet his education was endless through lifelong learning and on the job experience.

Farming was an American Dream for Miguel who started working alongside his father in 1939. He spent his entire life farming and ranching, often in partnerships with area landowners. Before acquiring cotton and corn-picking machinery, he would employ large groups of people, often members of the same family, to harvest crops.To this day, many of the families reminisce about the cotton-picking days. Bailing hay and managing cattle also kept Miguel busy. His work required the initiative, organizational skills and knowledge that would yield the best outcomes. Always curious and open to innovation, he often took risk in purchasing equipment that would help produce better outcomes. Just last summer Miguel was recognized as a lifelong farmer and rancher by Bishop Joe Vásquez and the Austin Diocesan Council of Catholic Women at a special celebratory mass.

As a true family man, keeping his nine children together was of great importance. Thus, he passed along values of hard work and discipline to his children, along with an appreciation of country life, with clean air and fresh food from the garden. Always gracious and kind, Miguel would not hesitate to knock on a neighbor’s door to check on their wellbeing. And if they were not home, a phone call was forthcoming…

Miguel was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Maria Estrada, two sisters, Rita Valdez, Epifana Cortinas, and two nephews Gil and Jesse Valdez.

He is survived by Petra J. Alonzo, his wife of 61 years; their children Petra Voigt (Rory), Miguel III (Lydia), Rose Mary Romo (Jesse), Alex and Joe (Kristy); grandchildren Andrea Perales, Elizabeth Spencer (Broderick) and Victoria Lewis (Arhman), Pedro Roberto Tapia, Amanda, Avery and Oliva Alonzo; and great-grandchildren Alexia Brite, Nicolas Mancis, Nathan Roland, Arhman Lewis Jr. and Daisee Spencer. From his first wife Maria Estrada, he is also survived by their children Arnold Alonzo, Juanita Perales (Antonio), Ernestine Tapia-Capello (James) of Lockhart and Valentine of Santa Fe, New Mexico; his niece Rita Jackson; nephews Jerry Alonzo, Benito and Felix Cortinas; and many other family and close friends.

A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 10 to 1 PM. On Saturday, January 30th a Rosary will begin at 9 AM with Mass following at 10 AM, both at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers include Felix Cortinas, Pedro Roberto Tapia, Elizabeth Spencer, Nicolas Mancis, Nathan Roland and Sammy Lockhart.