It’s that time of the year again – Girl Scout cookie season has officially begun, and Lockhart’s troops are ready to feed your cookie craving.

Lockhart Chisholm Trail Service Unit will host a Girl Scouts cookie drive-thru event this Saturday, Jan. 30, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lockhart High School. To ensure a safe and convenient experience, Girl Scout troops will staff three separate booths for residents to pick up all their cookie favorites and are encouraging touch-less payment methods to minimize cash handing during the event.

Girl Scout booths will be located on each of the following LHS campus loops: