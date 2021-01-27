Lockhart Lions boys soccer team heading into district play Share:







Coach’s Recap:

The Lockhart Lions Boys Soccer went to Boerne to take on the Chargers for their final non-district game of 2021 on Jan. 15. The two teams, who were supposed to play each other in the COVID-canceled 2020 playoffs, were very evenly matched.

Both teams split possession of the ball and both had multiple shots on goal. The game was scoreless for 62 minutes, until Boerne was awarded a penalty kick with 18 minutes left to play.

The Chargers capitalized and scored the lone goal of the match. Although it was a loss, Boerne is a very strong team, and the Lions look well going into district play.

Last week, the Lions were supposed to open district play with games against Anderson and Navarro, but both teams had to quarantine and the games were moved to the end of the season.

The Lions played their first district game Wednesday, Jan. 27 at House Park in Austin against Northeast High School (scores were not available by press time). On Jan. 30, the boys will play their home opener against Crockett. JV plays at 9:00 a.m. and varsity plays at 10:45 a.m.