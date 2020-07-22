Carroll Dean Mackeprang Share:







Carroll Dean Mackeprang, 92, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020 at Atria Senior Living in Houston, Texas. He grew up on a farm in Iowa. He was a career Air Force man serving 25 years with great honor and distinction. He met his wife, Minerva Reyes in the early 50’s while stationed in San Antonio. His many duty stations include Japan (where his two daughters were born), England (where his third daughter was born), Alaska, Belgium, Washington, D.C. (where his son was adopted), and Los Angeles. After retiring, he and his family lived in Norman, Oklahoma and Lockhart and Houston, Texas. Carroll was a person of faith and lived life serving God.

Carroll leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his wife Minnie of 65 years, his sister, Vera of Toledo, Iowa and children Cindy (Tony), Shelley (Jeff), Ken (Lilliam) and Darla (Rob). He leaves his grandchildren, Eli, Amy, Kristen, Fauricio, Robin, Fabian, Hunter, Heather, Andrew, Weston, Skyler, Holly and Harris. Also he leaves great grandchildren Alberto, Xavier, Gabriel, Wyatt, Adalynn, Savannah, Lola, Logan, Allison, Cienna, Jane and Rob.

Services will be delayed at this time.

