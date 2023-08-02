Ray O’Dell Edwards Sr. Share:







April 3, 1949 – July 24, 2023

Ray O’Dell Edwards Sr.,74, born April 3, 1949, in Austin, Texas, passed away from complications of COPD on July 24, 2023.

Married to Licia Ann Edwards on December 23, 1967. They had three children Ray O’Dell Edwards Jr, Carrie Lynn Edwards, Tina Clarene Edwards. He is preceded in death by his parents Clarene Johnson and Ford Edwards, and his sister Sandra Hall.

He leaves behind many grandchildren: Kassidy Fields, Bruce Jay McDavid, Anthony Edwards, Vanessa Edwards, Alina, Karlie, Tia, Jesse Gutierrez, Kynsley (Jeffery) Edwards, Samantha Edwards, Chelsea, Kyla McDavid. His great grandchildren are Loden Field, Gracelyn, Aleiyah, Alexandria Edwards, Robert Hernandez Jr., Lacy and Prince Edwards and Marloree Martinez. He is also survived by his sister Kathy Johnson and niece Jessica, sister Cindy Johnson, sister Donna Brown and nephew Cody, and sister-in-law Claudina Tous (Flip Flop).

Ray and his childhood friend Sammy Popovic joined the Navy together on a buddy plan. Ray did three tours in Vietnam. He was a Union Ironworker in Miami, Fla. and in Austin, Texas. He had many iron worker friends, including Old Man Wimberley and his son Neal. He was a certified Welder and a certified Yale Forklift Mechanic.

He was always working in his yard and loved all his children and grandchildren. He loved hauling cattle with his son; they worked several jobs together both were hard workers nonstop. Carrie was a daddy’s girl; she was his Care Bear. He spent all of his time with his daughter Tina. She was the best caregiver a father could have; until the very end, they fought this disease together.

We want to thank Kari Jeffery for helping Tina care for Dad; we couldn’t have done it without her. She was our angel. We’d also like to thank Summer Hopkins, Kyle Hospital, Lytton Springs Fire Department, Lockhart EMS and Hospice, Dr. Kondar and her nurse, Madi, Bubba at the Lockhart Auction Barn, and friends who sent us food for the family.

His memorial, officiated by Bud Cheatham, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 5 at the Lytton Springs Cemetery. A reception will be held at the Lytton Springs Baptist’s Church following the memorial.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.