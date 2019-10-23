Cecilia Reyna Villarico Share:







Cecilia Reyna Villarico, 59, beloved Wife, Mother, and Sister, was called to her eternal resting place on October 17, 2019. She entered this world on September 23, 1960 in Mission, Texas, born to Mauro and Virginia Reyna.

Cecilia was preceded in death by her parents, and father and mother-in-law, Remigio and Suzanne Villarico.

She is survived by her husband Gil Villarico; son James Reyna Villarico and companion Lucas Winkey; Mauro Reyna and wife Paula; sister Marina Reyna; brother Eddie Reyna and wife Marilu; brother Jake Reyna and wife Shirley; sister Mary Reyna Jackson and husband Curtis; sister-in-law Janice Villarico; sister-in-law Joy Jungers and husband Mark; sister-in-law Pauline Villarico; Numerous Nieces and Nephews; Numerous Grand Nieces and Grand Nephews.

Cecilia was an awesome person who was given a second chance at life as she was an organ recipient. She was blessed with almost 8 additional years of life to bless others.

The Reyna Villarico family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at DeLeon Funeral Home, with the memorial service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the Reyna Villarico family requests that memorial contributions be made to Donate Life Texas at www.donatelifetexas.org/register

