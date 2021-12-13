Randy Brimm Share:







On Tuesday December 7th, 2021, a much-loved husband, dad, grandpa, and friend Randy Brimm went home to heaven to be with God and his mom.

Randy loved to relax at home surrounded by family and grandkids. He loved to watch horror movies especially ones with zombies and tell stories about his childhood. Randy loved Mtn dew and bubble gum and was often spoiled by his grandkids when they visited as they always made sure he had these treats! He loved to travel to Tennessee where he was born and raised to spend time with his brother Billy!

Randy was born in Dyersburg, Tennessee and served one tour of duty in the army. He moved to Texas in 1976 where he loved to help people by working on their cars, computers, and lawn equipment.

Randy is preceded in death by parents Beadie and Ernie Brimm, brother Tommy Brimm, sister-in-law Cynthia Brimm and his niece Felicia Brimm.

He is survived by his wife Sandra Brimm of 17 years, his sons Wayne and William Brimm of Bastrop, his daughters Crystal Brimm and Brandi Hambree of Bastrop, his stepsons; Joseph Hart of Buda, Richard Hart and Timothy Hart of Lockhart, his stepdaughters Amanda and Rebecca Hart of Lockhart, and 22 grandkids.

At Randy’s request there will be no funeral and he will be returning home to Tennessee.

Arrangements are in care of McCurdy Funeral Home 105 E. Pecan St, Lockhart, TX 78644 www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com