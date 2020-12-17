Christina Torres Share:







Ms. Christina Torres, 51, of Lockhart, Texas passed away Monday, December 7, 2020. Viewing and Recitation of the Holy Rosary and Church Services was held at De Leon Funeral Home 5pm-9pm Saturday, December 12, 2020.



Ms. Torres is survived by her mother Florence Torres, siblings, Dolores Torres (Jacob Magallanez), Rene Torres (Tammy), sons Gabriel O’Balle, Michael O’Balle, husband Juan Silva, nieces Adelena Martinez, Alisia Torres, Gwendolyn Torres, Reanna Torres, Adecela Martinez, Grandson Leonidas O’Balle, and Great Nephew Anthony Yruegas, her Uncles Mike, Joe, and Bobby her Aunts, Lena, and Stella, and all of her cousins near and far who have always been more like brothers and sisters.



Ms. Torres is preceded in death and welcomed home by her Maternal Grandparents Miguel and Dolores Rodriguez, her Paternal Grandparents Eusebio and Josepha Torres, her father Eusevio Torres Jr., her brother Carlos, nephew Adrian Martinez, her nephew and Godson Joshua Leos (Wish) many aunts and uncles, cousins, brother in laws, close loved ones and friends.



Christina was a daughter, niece, sister, mother, wife, aunt, grandma, and friend. She started her family early and worked hard to help provide for her boys Gabriel and Michael, she loved on her grandson Leo and her nieces. She was the kind of person that had a smile that would light up the room and a heart that would move mountains if you needed her to, she was the one most would call if they needed an ear, our family tree and memory keeper. She would read the bible to our daddy, and watch novellas with momma. We will miss your phone calls, your smiles and your love of music. Until we meet again, We love and will miss you.



