County approves game room regulations

Caldwell County Commissioners on Tuesday held a final public hearing regarding a proposed ordinance that would regulate game rooms in unincorporated areas of Caldwell County.

After holding the hearing, commissioners voted unanimously to approve the regulations.

According to the ordinance, a game room is defined as a for-profit business that contains at least six or more amusement redemption machines (slot machines) or electronic, electromechanical, or mechanical contrivances that afford players the opportunity to obtain a noncash prize or thing of value determined solely or partially by chance.

Officials noted the purpose of the of the regulations are to prohibit business activities which merely serve as a front for criminal activities, which could include gambling and tax evasion.

According to the ordinance, any owner or operator of a game room must secure an official permit from the Caldwell County Game Room Permit Administrator. Application permit fees will run at $1,000.

Approved game rooms will be allowed to operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The ordinance also stipulates that no more than three game rooms shall be permitted to operate in Caldwell County at any one time.

In other business, commissioners voted to approve the nominations of the members who will serve on the Caldwell County Community Services Board of Directors.

The committee will be aimed at finding and securing sources of funding for nonprofits throughout the county.

The five nominations included Phil McBride, Jerry Hinkle, Betty Clark, Alicia Thorton and Sally Daniel. They will be joined on the board by Caldwell County Grants Administrator Dennis Engelke and Caldwell County Purchasing Agent Danie Blake.

