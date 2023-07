Cumbia music highlights Friday’s CH Nights Share:







The second-to-last Courthouse Nights concert of 2023 will be Sonora Explosiva Dinamita, a woman-fronted cumbia band from the Houston area.

The band will begin on stage Friday, July 21 at 8:30 p.m., preceded by DJ Island Time (Will Rhodes) entertaining the crowd with music at 7 p.m.

The final Courthouse Nights event for 2023 will be Friday, Aug. 18 with the Talking Heads tribute band Heartbyrne.