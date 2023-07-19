Juan Manuel Cerda-Guerrero Share:







January 13, 1968 – July 15, 2023

Juan Manuel Cerda-Guerrero, 55, of Austin, Texas, died on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 19 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, with a recitation of the holy rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be Thursday, July 20 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Lockhart, with burial to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.