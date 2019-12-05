County seeks grant assistance for 2020 census Share:







Caldwell County Commissioners last Tuesday approved the submission of a grant application for $20,000 that would assist officials in reaching out to hard-to-reach communities to help ensure they complete the 2020 census.

A census, which is conducted once every 10 years, aims to count the entire population of a country, and at the location where each person usually lives. The census asks questions of people in homes and group living situations, including how many people live or stay in each home, and the sex, age and race of each person.

Federal funds, grants and support to states, counties and communities are often based on population totals and breakdowns by sex, age, race and other factors, magnifying the importance of accurate census numbers.

According to Caldwell County Grants Administrator Dennis Engelke, the purpose of the grant is to is to help officials plan tactics and execute strategies to maximize the number of residents who will complete the 2020 census, which will be mailed out in March of that year.

