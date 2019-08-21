Cresencio “Chris” Fernandez Share:







Cresencio “Chris” Fernandez, a lifelong resident of Lockhart passed away on August 11, 2019 at the age of 83. Born December 28, 1935, he was the 4th child born to Domingo and Escolastica Fernandez.

Chris enjoyed watching golf he loved football and he liked watching John Wayne movies.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Susie Hernandez Fernandez.

Chris leaves behind his brothers, Domingo Fernandez, Jr. and Guadalupe “Lupe” Fernandez and his sister, Evangelina Castillo “Minnie”.

A visitation and Rosary were held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Friday, August 16, 2019 and Crecencio “Chris” was laid to rest next to his wife Susie in the Lockhart City Cemetery.

“Go rest high on that mountain your job on earth is done”

A kind heart to many, you surely will be missed.

