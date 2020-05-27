Delores Mae Harvey Van Dyke Share:







Delores Mae Harvey Van Dyke was born on September 2nd, 1943 and passed away peacefully at home on May 9th, 2020 of natural causes. She was called home to join her family in heaven. Her parents Curtis and Leetta Harvey and her three brothers Jeffie, Charles, and, Terry Harvey from Palacios, Texas who all had preceded her in death.

In 1960 Delores married Donnie Kubecka, they had five children Paul, Robbie, Julie, Pete, and Steven.

On Friday, April 13th 1973, she married the love of her life, Mickey Van Dyke. They had one son Jeremy L Van Dyke, while in the Air Force, they were sent to many different places and enjoyed all of them.

She had 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was a lifetime member of the VFW women’s auxiliary in Palacios, Texas.

She opened a gift shop called Grandmas Touch in Lockhart, Texas, with her mother Leetta Harvey and daughter Julie.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed sewing for her daughter and granddaughters.

Her memorial service will be held in Palacios, Texas at the VFW on August 1st at 2 PM.

