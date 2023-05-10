Harriet Jewel Wright Share:







Harriet was born August 17, 1951, in Portsmouth Ohio to Alma Juanita Vance and Harry Dean Vance.

Harriet was married to Val Wright for 43 wonderful years. She was a loving mother of 2 children and 5 beautiful grandchildren. Harriet was a member of the Bateman Baptist Church in Red Rock Texas. She is survived by her husband Val, her children, grandchildren, her brother and 2 sisters. Harriet had a passion for Cats and fostered out over 70 kittens. In Lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Bastrop Cat Society Bastrop TX. https://bastropcats.org/donate/ Services for celebration of life to be held at Bateman Baptist Church 2693 FM 20, Red Rock TX 78662 on 5/11/23 Thursday at 2pm.