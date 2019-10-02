Education foundation fundraiser a huge success Share:







The Education Foundation for Lockhart ISD held its third annual Chip-in for Lockhart ISD Golf Tournament at the Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle over the weekend, with the Chisholm Trail BBQ Team taking first place for the third consecutive year.

The event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the foundation, which helps support innovative instruction and learning across the school district by providing additional grant funding to teachers.

“We had a great day,” said foundation President Tim Clark. “There were 35 teams of golfers who had a blast playing a great golf course, were treated to some fantastic food, and helped the Education Foundation raise money that will benefit the classroom teachers of LISD. We are tremendously grateful to the players, sponsors, and volunteers that made it all possible.”

According to Clark, the fundraiser brought in at least more than $50,000 for the third consecutive year.

Among the winners on the Chisholm Trail BBQ Team included school board President Steve Johnson.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank all of the volunteers and sponsors who came together to make this another successful event to benefit our teachers and students, especially Alfonso Sifuentes, who leads the planning of this tournament each year,” Johnson said.

According to Sifuentes, this year’s event outpaced the previous two tournaments, which were already successes in their own rights.

“It was a record turnout both in terms of participation and fundraising,” said Sifuentes, noting the final numbers in terms of fundraising would be released soon. “Everybody enjoyed the tournament – everything from the swag we give out to the players’ overall experience. The atmosphere was very positive.”

Sifuentes said despite the tournament’s success, foundation members would work hard for additional improvements to bring in even more money for the teachers next year.

Each year, teachers apply for the grants to boost student learning through innovative programming. Their applications must show how grant funds would be used and how students would benefit.

For more, see this week’s edition of the Post-Register.