Edythe Lee Cain of Lockhart, born Dec. 31, 1939, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Jan. 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband and high school sweetheart of 61 years, Harold E. Cain of Lockhart, Texas, her son Kurtis Wayne Cain, her parents Clarence and Edith Goss of Raymondville,Texas and her brother Danny Goss of Kyle, Texas.

Edythe was a longtime member of The First Christian Church of Lockhart. She was known to be a hard worker and a jack of many trades. Edythe and Harold with the help of their sons ran a successful construction business named City Concrete for many years. She worked in many local businesses such as Lockhart Grocery, Livengood Feeds and Pittman’s Ready to Wear.

Edythe is survived by her brother Doug and his wife Shelia Goss of Lockhart, brother Donny and his wife Beverly Goss of Orange, sister Belinda and her husband Bobby Baker of Orange, Texas, and brother Jimmy and his wife Debra Goss of Rio Hondo.

She is survived by her son Kevin and his wife Mary Cain of Buda, son Kyle and Susan Cain of Uhland, daughter Kelli Cain of Lockhart, son Kory and his wife Michelle Cain of Lockhart and daughter-in-law Margie Cain of New Braunfels.

She is survived by her grandchildren Lisa and Donnie Stern, Shaun and Kimberly Cain, Shawn’Na Cain, Lee and Tasha Cain, Brandilyn and Ryan Greeson, Kourtney and Billy Fuchs, Mandy Cain, Angie Cain, and Kody Cain.

She is also survived by great grandchildren, Clint, Mikenna, Emilie, Allyssa, Colton, Chloe Nicole, Sierra, Jefferson and Jeremiah.

Edythe’s sons would like to extend a special thanks to their sister Kelli and sister-in-law Michelle for the dedication and loving care they provided their mother.

