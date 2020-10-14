Enedina Vaquera Share:







Enedina Vaquera, 62, beloved Sister, was called to her eternal resting place on October 6, 2020. She entered this world on August 25, 1958 in Lockhart, Texas, born to Ismael and Matilde Vaquera.

Dina was preceded in death by her sister, Rachel Arellano, brothers, Jose David Vaquera, Guadalupe Vaquera, and her maternal grandparents, Anita and Luis Botello, and paternal grandmother, Agustina Vaquera.

She is survived by her parents, Matilde and Ismael Vaquera; sisters, Oralia Lopez, Amelia Sanchez, nephews and nieces, Ruben I. Lopez, Jr., Veronica Lopez, Stevie Lopez, Theresa Arellano, Andres Arellano, Rebecca Sanchez, Richard Sanchez, and Robert Sanchez, brothers-in-law, Cosme Sanchez and Ruben Lopez, and Albert Arellano.

Dina had a relatively short battle with cancer. She enjoyed her retirement life.

Dina was a dedicated 30-year member of the Customer Service Department at Capitol Metro, starting as a rep and becoming a supervisor. This year Dina retired, in part to help care for her parents who now survive her. Dina will be missed.

Visitation was held Monday, October 12, 2020 at DeLeon Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Graveside service follows at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

