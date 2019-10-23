Eron Mendez, Jr Share:







Eron Mendez, Jr., 70, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Eron had a passion for cooking. His happy place was at home with his family and friends enjoying his home cooked meals. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Eron enjoyed fishing and camping. He was a die hard Dallas Cowboy fan. His family; his legacy.

Eron is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Dora Cordova Mendez; three children, Mark Mendez, Michael Mendez, Sr. (Norma) and Erica Phares (Michael); 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; five sisters: Virginia Mendez, Mary Alice Moreno (Miguel), Yolanda Llamas, Mary Catherine Jones (Tom), and Dolores Munoz and two brothers, Oscar Mendez, Sr. and Hector Mendez (Amy).

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ruben and Joe; one sister, Frances and his parents Eron Mendez, Sr. and Catherine Mendez.

A funeral mass was held St. Mary’s of the Visitation Catholic Church on Sunday, October 20th. Burial followed at Lockhart City Cemetery with military honors.

