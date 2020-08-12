Esther Castillo Share:







Esther Castillo, 82, beloved Mother, Wife, and Sister, was called to her eternal resting place on August 3, 2020. She entered this world on April 13, 1938 in Runge, Texas, born to Pablo and Francisca Castillo.

Mrs. Castillo was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Lorenzo A. Castillo, son, Jonathan Castillo, and her parents.

She is survived by her son David Castillo; sisters Lydia Gonzales, Mary Garza, and Anita Ramirez.

Visitation was held at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral service followed at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at DeLeon Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Lockhart City Cemetery.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/esther-castillo