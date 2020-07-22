Ferrell Vaudine Buckner Roberts Share:







Ferrell Roberts entered this world on Sept. 18, 1922 as the eleventh of fourteen children in Elm Grove, TX, to the late Ervin and Mary Katie Buckner. She was called home on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Ferrell enjoyed a long career at USAA where she retired. She was a longstanding member of the 1st United Methodist Church of Lockhart. She was also a member of the Eastern Star.

Preceded in death by her husband, Hollis Roberts in 1998. She is survived her brother Jack Buckner of Kerrville and sister, Juanita Hodge of Lockhart as well as many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held 10 AM Thursday, July 23 at Bunton Cemetery.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/ferrell-vaudine-buckner-roberts