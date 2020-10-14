Floyd Alan Green Share:







Floyd Alan Green of Lockhart, Texas passed away with loving family at his side October 3, 2020 at the age of 70. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Austin Heart Hospital for their extraordinary efforts.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the First Lockhart Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Rodgers officiating. All are welcome to attend but due to covid-19 restrictions masks as well as physical distancing will be required. The family will hold a private ceremony at Forest Oak Memorial Park in Austin at a later date.

Floyd was born March 3, 1950 in Cisco, Texas, the second of four children of Floyd Pleasant Green and Imogene Gage Green. The family moved to Lovington, New Mexico in 1959. It was there he professed his faith in Christ and was baptized in the Baptist church. He graduated from Lovington High School in 1968 and attended Wayland Baptist University. He married high school sweetheart Susan Carol Miller of Lovington June 7, 1971 and they built a life together in Austin before eventually settling in Lockhart. Together they faced sorrow early on when they lost two children to premature births but their steadfast desire for a family was eventually fulfilled with a beautiful baby girl and a fine son. Floyd loved Susan and his children with all his heart and when as adults Julie and Jacob found their own mates Floyd loved them as his own. He was mindful of how richly he was blessed with beautiful grandchildren and took immense pleasure in being part of their lives.

While in high school Floyd began a career as an electronics technician that lasted most of his working life, first in consumer and media electronics in Austin and later as owner of Stage Door Music in Seguin, Texas specializing in audio-visual repairs for home, business and performing arts. When he retired from business he wanted to stay active so he began driving a school bus ‌in Lockhart, taking seriously his duty to provide students with safe travel to school, ball games and other events, and especially helping special needs children pursue their education. He was recognized as the 2017-18 Transportation Employee of the Year by the Lockhart ISD.

Floyd was a quiet, unassuming man with a generous, compassionate heart, a keen mind, an engaging wit and an independent spirit. He cherished time spent with extended family over the years. He valued close friendships and sharing mutual interests and was a natural leader in that regard. In his younger days he loved back country trips to Big Bend National Park and introduced many people to its unique beauty. He loved music all his life, particularly the best lyricists and those in the vanguard of Texas music. He enjoyed movies, reading, good food, local festivities and San Antonio Spurs ballgames. He was fond of flying single-line and performance kites when the sky was blue and the breeze was right. Floyd was very proud of Julie for following in her mother’s footsteps as a teacher and when Jacob joined the Marines Floyd and Susan were all in, taking an active part in numerous support activities for our men and women in uniform.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, infant children Sarah Ann Green and Zachary Wayne Green, and sister-in-law Sharolyn Linton.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years Susan Green of Lockhart; daughter Julie Juarez and husband John of Lockhart, and son GySgt Jacob Green and wife Phila of Havelock NC; granddaughters Rylie, Mykinzee and Karlee Green, and grandsons Tiago and Kyrie Juarez; sister Rhonda Beal and husband Frank of Lovington NM, sister Peggy Whisner and partner Dana Thompson of Odessa TX, brother David Green and wife Janice of Lovington NM, and brother-in-law Tom Linton of Wimberley TX; niece Kim Green Jimenez and nephews Kelly Green, Dustin Beal, Cameron Beal, Richard Linton and Michael Linton.

The family requests that memorials be made to the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society at www.nmcrs.org.

