Genevieve Carrasco Bell passed away in San Marcos, Texas on August 1, 2019. She was born in Avenal, California to Lionso and Aurora Carrasco on April 20, 1964. Genevieve graduated high school in Tulare, CA. She married David Bell in Lockhart, Texas on March 22, 2013.

Genevieve is preceded in death by her father. She leaves behind her husband, her mother, her children: Patrick Perez and his wife Jennifer, Michael Perez, Christopher Perez and Sarafina Perez; brothers, Arthur Carrasco, Lionso Carrasco, Jr., and his wife Michelle; sisters, Michelle Ogeda and her husband Thomas and Cathy Quintanilla and husband Alfred. She was also loved dearly by many nieces and nephews.

The Bell and Perez family would like to that the nurses and doctors at CTMC Hospital for giving her such wonderful care in the last week of her life.

A visitation will take place at McCurdy Funeral Home on Wednesday August 7, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with recitation of the Rosary at 7:00pm. Funeral Service will take place on Thursday August 8, 2019 at ST. Mary’s Catholic Church at 1:00 PM followed by a graveside service at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, TX at 2:30 PM

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, TX mccurdyfuneralhome.com

