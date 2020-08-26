Guadalupe Castillo Share:









April 16, 1949 – August 19, 2020

From the words of Lupe on his last days. “Now as I prepare to lay me down to sleep. I pray to God my soul to keep. If I do not wake this morning when you call me, please do not wake me. For I have started my journey to meet our Lord, Jesus Christ. Do not cry or be sad, just remember the memories we shared laughing, sometimes crying, the talks we had, and time shared with my wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and all my friends that touched my heart.”

On August 19, 2020, I spent my time with my family and I wondered, “Will they know how much I loved them?” I thanked God for the beautiful family He gave me before I took my last breath and closed my eyes. I was born in Lockhart on April 16, 1949 to Vicente Castillo and Dolores Mojica. I am proceeded in death by my parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

I leave behind “My Main Squeeze” Josie of 42 years, daughters “Minnie me” Elizabeth Josette Castillo and Monica Dasher (Robert), sons Michael Polanco (Amanda) and Jason Castillo (Melissa), grandchildren Amanda Dasher (Josh), Kaitlyn Alvey (Joey), Kallie Dasher (Tyler), Emily Dasher (Ricky), Miranda and Matthew Polanco, and Johnathan Castillo, great-grandchildren Bentlee, Ashton, and Brailee. I am also survived by my sisters Jane Castillo and Mary Helen Ortiz, and my brother, Henry Castillo (Brenda), along with four adoring nieces and nephews.

Lupe demonstrated the importance of community and service to others throughout his life. He served on the New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Board, the Safe City Commission, the Connections Board, the Comal Independent Men’s Association, participated in the inaugural Leadership New Braunfels class and the New Braunfels Citizens Police Academy, LULAC, the New Braunfels Economic Development Foundation and many other organizations.

The Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce bestowed the Prince of a City Award upon Lupe in 2016 to recognize his many years of dedication and service to New Braunfels. He truly exemplified the title of Prince of a City by enthusiastically telling the world of this city’s beauty, quality of life, and industrious citizenry.

One of his longest and most important commit ments to New Braunfels and its citizens was his 25 years of service as a member of the New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) Board of Trustees. During his tenure, the Board of Trustees added 10,000 ac-ft. of additional water supply, increased the wastewater treatment capacity with two new plants, and added five new substations and several power transformers to existing substations to meet the demands of growth.

During his service as an NBU Trustee, Lupe held the office of President from 1995 to 1997, 1999 to 2005, 2007-2008, 2010-2011, and 2015-2016; and held the office of Vice President from 1994-1995, 1998-1999, 2013-2014; and served on the Audit Committee, GBRA Technical Committee, Ad Hoc Water Rate Design Committee, Governance Committee, Legislative Committee, Personnel Policy Committee and Investment Committee.

Lupe was the recipient of a number of industry awards, including the Texas Public Power Association (TPPA) Jack Miller Public Service Award, the American Public Power Association (APPA) Honor Roll Award, the TPPA Career Achievement Award.

The NBU Board of Trustees presented him with the Robert J. Sohn Public Service Award during his retirement celebration on October 27, 2016. This award honors “exceptional leadership, innovation and overall contribution to the success of New Braunfels and its citizens by working with NBU on a level that leads to improving quality of life and enhancing this community’s resources for the benefit of all.”

A man of vision, courage, and honor, Guadalupe Castillo will forever impact our community with his volunteerism and service and will be deeply missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association or Comal County Relay for Life.

A church service will be held on August 28, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 138 W. Austin St., New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Due to COVID-19 concerns, face masks are required and capacity will be limited to 100 people.

Services entrusted to Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas. 512-353-4311 – www.penningtonfuneralhome.com

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/guadalupe-castillo