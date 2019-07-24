Ila Louise Cabaniss McCrury Share:







Ila Louise Cabaniss McCrury, 92, passed away on July 18, 2019 in Stephenville, Texas. She was born and raised in Lockhart, Texas spending most of her life in Lockhart until 3 years ago.

Ms. Ila earned her bachelor’s degree in Education and was employed as a math teacher at Beaumont ISD, Victoria ISD, and Lockhart ISD. She married Clifton T. McCrury the summer of 1954 in Lockhart, Texas and from this union 2 children were born; Cliff and Evie. Ms. Ila was a member of the Christian Womens Fellowship, Huguenot Society and the First Christian Church of Lockhart.

She is preceded in death by her parents William “Milt” Cabaniss and Evie Lowman Cabaniss, her husband C.T. McCrury and her sister Wilma Frances Willis. Ms. Ila is survived by her children, Cliff McCrury and his wife Trisha of Stephenville, TX and Evie Kemp and her husband Thomas of Staples, TX; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

A funeral service was held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at McCurdy Funeral Home. Ms. Ila was laid to rest next to husband at the Lockhart City Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Clint Mohle, Chris Hendrichs, Snuffy Etheridge, Shane Mondin and Bill Clark.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/Ila Louise Cabaniss McCrury