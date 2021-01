IN PHOTOS: Residents share snow day pictures Share:







Residents of Lockhart and surrounding Caldwell County enjoyed a fun-filled day of snow on Sunday, January 10, 2021. Here are some photos we received.

Around Town:



Dr. Eugene Clark Library

Lockhart State Park

Lockhart State Park

Lockhart State Park

Lockhart State Park

Lockhart State Park



Lockart City Park

Snow in Lockhart

Snow in Lockhart

Snow in Lockhart

Lion Park Playground

Lion Park Andrew Lee Brock Historic Mark

Lion Park Bridge

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Vehicle

Snow much fun:

Texas-style snow day: