Jay Lynn [Van Cleave] Fortman went to be with her Heavenly Father on May 2, 2020 at 69 years old, along with her beautiful German Shepard, Liberty Storm. Jay was born in Del Rio, TX on October 28, 1950, to J W Van Cleave and Nancy [Johnson] Van Cleave. Her father was career Air Force and she grew up on military bases all across the United States and spent some of her youth in England. After her father retired, the family moved to the Mendoza area and she graduated from Lockhart High School with the class of 1968.

She married Ed Fortman in Mendoza on September 23, 1969. They moved to Corpus Christi where they both attended Del Mar College. Ed worked at the Army Helicopter Depot and Jay went on to receive her Teaching Certification from A&I University at Kingsville, TX. A short time later they moved back to Lockhart where she taught school for 33 years before retiring. During that time, she went back to college and received a Master’s Degree in Education and a School Counselor certification, all while raising three children.

Since her retirement, her life centered around her grandchildren, the church, trips around the world, and taking care of pets at Dancing Dogs Kennel LLC, which she owned. Jay loved God and her family with her whole being. Much of her time was spent with her four grandchildren.

Jay is survived by her husband, Ed Fortman, son Erik Henry Fortman and his sons Karik and Lorik, her daughter Keitha Lynn [Fortman] Hernandez and husband Joe and their daughter Jaivyn, and son Tyson Lee Fortman and his wife Paulene and their daughter Zorah. She is also survived by her brother, Jack Van Cleave and his wife Jan, and her sisters-in-law Patricia [Fortman] Schneider and Wilma [Fortman] Finfrock, nephew Doug Hammers and his wife Brenda, nephew Paul Finfrock and his wife Tia, and niece Elizabeth [Finfrock] Williams.

