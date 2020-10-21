Joe F. McWhorter Share:







Joe F. McWhorter, of Delhi, TX, passed away on October 9th, 2020, at the age of 80. He was born on July 20th 1940 in Lytton Springs, TX. Joe was one of nine children born to the late Collie McWhorter and Gladys Pendergrass McWhorter. He married Lynn Ann Whittington on September 3rd 1960, and they were married for 60 years. From this union they had three children, Jo Ann, Paula and Shawn.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Lynn Whittington McWhorter; three children, JoAnn Etter (Rick) of Houston, Paula Kraus (Norm) of Luling and Shawn McWhorter of Delhi; six grandchildren, Kendra Cunningham, Courtney Sellers, Addie Kraus, Hayden McWhorter, Brandon McWhorter and Lynnisa McWhorter; and four great grandchildren, Clayton Ellis, Cass Cunningham, Emma Sellers and Anna Marie McWhorter. He is also survived by sisters, Vera Holcomb (Everett) of Albany, OH, Dollie Hay of Lockhart, Bernice Gustafson (Chris) of Lockhart, and sister in law Joan McWhorter.

He is preceded in death by parents and siblings, Ruby Shirley (Perry), Lillian Johnson (Ruban), Hazel Clark (Ellis), Gay Shiltz (Frank), Arthur McWhorter and brother in law, Jack Hay.

Joe was a member of the Delhi Baptist church. He was an outdoorsman who loved his cattle (he even had each of them named). He enjoyed sitting on the porch with a cup of coffee and watching the birds. He also loved watching his westerns ad eating his moonpies, Joe was a wonderful Christian man who loved his friends and family dearly.

A graveside service will be held at the Delhi Baptist Cemetery on October 24, 2020 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions to be made to the Delhi Baptist Church, 6172 State Hwy 304 , Rosanky, TX 78953. Services are under the direction of McCurdy Funeral Home. www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/joe-f-mchorter