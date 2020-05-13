Joyce Schneider Share:







Joyce Schneider

Joyce died of congestive heart failure on May 8, 2020, one day short of her 96th birthday, but she didn’t look or act a day over 85! She loved spending time with her family, whether one person or ALL of them. She enjoyed oil painting, reading, watching golf and Fox News.

Joyce Schneider was the second child of five and the oldest daughter of Albert and Myrtle Schneider. Born May 9, 1924 in Lockhart, TX, she lived there with her family, two foster siblings and her maternal grandmother until she graduated from high school. They ALL lived in a 2 bedroom house (with one outhouse!); her parents slept in one bedroom and her grandmother in the other. The girls slept where they could find a spot; the boys slept outside unless it was cold or rainy. They had chickens, pigs and a cow so they always had food. She remembered her childhood as almost perfect.

She met Al Tally in high school, then became re-acquainted with him while he was home on leave from Army training. Before returning, he asked her to marry him. Al was accepted into the Army Air Corps Pilot Training Program and later that year, when the U S Air Force was created, Al was transferred to that new branch of government where he flew airplanes for more than 20 years before his retirement. Joyce and Al remained devoted to each other through 67 years of marriage. They raised 3 children who grew up to be happy, healthy, productive citizens and they lovingly nurtured all of their 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Joyce died just 2 days short of celebrating 75 years as a Mother.

Their favorite movie from those dating days was titled after its theme song: .You Are Always in my Heart – YAAIMH. They each wrote those letters above their signatures on every letter, card or note they sent to each other for their entire lifetimes. Many decades later, the Baker Theater in Lockhart sponsored a fund raising project for renovations; their family purchased a brass star which is still imbedded in the sidewalk. The star is engraved: On this spot, Al Tally asked Joyce Schneider to marry him and she said yes. 11-10-1942. YAAIMH

Joyce became the consummate Air Force wife and mother– and that was no easy undertaking. Over the course of Al’s 23 year career, they moved 21 times to 16 different cities or countries. For every single one of those moves, even if she knew that it might only be for a few months, Joyce made that place HOME.

In her 30’s , with Al’s solid encouragement, Joyce decided to pursue her lifelong interest in art; she took art lessons in Germany, painted her first landscapes in Oil, and continued painting beautifully until shortly before her death, treasures many in her family and people outside her family display proudly. In 1978 she was recognized by the Texas House of Representatives as Runner-up Texas Artist of the Year; her paintings were displayed in the Texas Capitol Rotunda in 1979.

Joyce was an excellent cook and baked the most delicious desserts ever! Wherever she lived, once a year she would ask relatives to mail a large box of all the necessary ingredients to cook a giant Tex-Mex Fiesta for our family and any friends also homesick for Texas. Friends used to fight for a spot at the table!

Joyce learned all the proper behaviors befitting an Officer’s Wife. She learned to get along with everyone. She learned to be a leader in the Officer’s Wives Group. She learned to give a proper Formal Tea. She learned to play bridge. She learned to play golf, but, really, that was mostly so she could play with Al. She became an excellent golfer and a leader in various women’s golf associations. She could also sew ANY thing.

She learned to be a mostly single parent because Al was often gone TDY for long weeks at a time. She was a strict disciplinarian with very specific rules of behavior, but always encouraging and loving. She and her kids attended Sunday School and Church every week. She was there for almost every activity, play, concert, cheerleading event, volleyball and baseball game. She baked thousands of cookies and dozens of pizzas for her children and their friends (no such thing as take-out back then!). She chaperoned sleepovers and parties and always welcomed visits from friends and family. She was as good as it gets for a Mom and a Grandmom.

After Al retired, he and Joyce spent many happy hours on their Double T cattle ranch outside Lockhart, followed by years of golfing and good times with friends at Onion Creek Country Club. They moved to Sun City in Georgetown in 2003 where they enjoyed new friendships and experiences. After Al died in 2008, Joyce moved to Independent Living and very much enjoyed her years at Wesleyan Estrella in Georgetown.

Joyce is survived by her children: Sondra Carlton, Judy Greffe (Richard) and Rusty Tally (Mary) as well as her grandchildren: Molly Holm, Drew Carlton (Marissa), Neal Carlton (Elizabeth), Robin Laine (Sam), Blake Tally, and Layne Tally (Abby). She was predeceased by her beloved grandson Paul Fouts. She is also survived by her sisters: Elizabeth Wales of Lockhart and Katie Thomas of Lafayette, LA. and brother-in-law Del Tally and wife Betty of Lockhart.

No services are planned at this time, as she wished. There will be an informal family graveside service later this year when her ashes are put to rest. She will rest beside her beloved Husband in the Old Red Rock Cemetery in Red Rock, Texas. If you wish to honor Joyce’s memory, please do one of her favorite things: hug a child close to your heart. YAAIMH

You may share a message or memory in the online memorial guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/joyce-schneider