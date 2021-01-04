Kay Lynn Chamness Share:







Kay Lynn Chamness passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 30, 2020, while visiting Rockport. She was 52 years old.

Kay is predeceased by her father, Jesse Louis Mohle Jr,. and father-in-law, Michael Orren Chamness Sr. She is survived by her husband, Mike Chamness, of Lockhart; their daughters, Kalyn Chamness, of Saucier, Mississippi, Jacey Chamness, of Lockhart, and Ashlyn Robinson (Jason), of Lockhart; her mother, Nell Mohle, of Lockhart; her mother-in-law, Betty Chamness, of Seguin; and her brothers Terry Mohle (Korrina) of Meadow Lakes, and Clint Mohle (Julie) of Lockhart; and beloved nieces and nephews.

As an avid animal lover, she is also survived by her fur-babies, including her three dogs, Bear, Freckles, and Fuzz, as well as her three cats, Benn, Alex, and Ty. She was also mother to her dogs Coco and Minnie Mouse, who passed away a few years ago.

Kay was born in Dallas, Texas, on June 24, 1968 and was lovingly adopted by Jesse Louis Mohle, Jr., and Nell Mohle through the Juliette Fowler Home. She was brought home to Lockhart on August 1, 1968, where she thrived and made an unforgettable mark on the community.

A lifelong Lockhart Lion, Kay graduated from Lockhart High School in 1986. She attended Southwest Texas State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Long Term Care Administration.

Kay devoted 27 years to serving students in Lockhart Independent School District at Navarro Elementary School. She was an instructional aide but had previously served as a physical education aide and in-school suspension aide. Her warm and caring presence positively impacted both students and staff in a manner each will cherish in memory of her.

Kay was a lifetime member of the First Christian Church of Lockhart. She also served in leadership as a church board member from 2018-2019.

Kay’s creativity fueled her hobbies of cross stitching and crocheting. With every stitch and loop, she had a specific person in mind for whom the project was intended. She rarely kept a project. It was always in the spirit of giving to others. Also, Kay loved spending time reading.

Kay and her family often visited Rockport, the family’s home away from home, where they made many happy memories together on the coast.

Visitation is open to the public from 5 – 7 pm on Monday, January 4, 2021, at the Eeds Funeral Home (408 South Main Street; Lockhart, TX 78644). Due to the pandemic, the family will hold a private funeral service on January 5, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the First Christian Church of Lockhart (202 W San Antonio St; Lockhart, TX 78644) in her memory.