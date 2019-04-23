Lady Lions earn 12th straight playoff berth Share:







LPR staff reports

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

At least that’s the case where the Lockhart Lady Lions softball team is concerned.

With a new-look starting lineup this season after eight seniors graduated, the Lady Lions went to work and finished second in District 25-5A behind undefeated Dripping Springs, the only team to whom they lost.

There’s no time to rest for the Lady Lions, who were headed to San Antonio on Thursday for a bi-district playoff date with Boerne Champion, which finished 9-4 in its district. First pitch of the series was set for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25 at the NEISD softball complex located at 14800 Judson Rd.

The series is a best of three. Friday’s game is set for 7 p.m., and, if necessary, Game 3 will be played at the same complex at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Veteran softball coach Kathryn Snell said some tough matchups against Class 6A competition were designed to help the Lady Lions against stiff playoff competition.

“That’s why we played such a tough preseason,” she said. :We’ll have our pitchers throw at us this week and we’ll have to get the bats going a lot faster before the playoffs start up.

Snell said senior pitcher Alyssa Barrientez and fellow teammate Marissa Camacho had been the backbone of the team, as had sophomores Leah Herrera, Alexis Barrientez and Torie Escobedo.

Alyssa Barrientez has provided a steadying force on the mound, striking out 117 batters this season with a 2.9 ERA, Snell said.

The Lady Lions went into the playoffs with a roar, hosting LBJ and shutting them out 16-0

Herrera threw a perfect game: 3 innings with 6 strikeouts. Kallie Krenz went 2-for-3 at bat with 4 RBI, and Alexis Barrientez, Tianna Aguado, Tamar Reyna and Mallory Henrichs-Rios each tallied hits.